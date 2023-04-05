Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Asure Software worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Asure Software by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 64,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

