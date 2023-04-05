Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 8.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. 645,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,568,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.
Asana Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.