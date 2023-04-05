Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 8.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. 645,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,568,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.

Asana Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

