Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 14,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Aryzta Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

About Aryzta

(Get Rating)

Aryzta AG is a global food business, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of food in convenience bakery markets. Its brands include Hiestand, Otis Spunkmeyer, Cuisine de France, Mette Munk, Pré Pain, Coup de pates, La Brea Bakery, and Fornetti. It operates through the Aryzta Europe and Aryzta Rest of World geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.