Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $162.86. 2,143,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,678. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.