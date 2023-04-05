argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $367.47

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $367.47, but opened at $376.13. argenx shares last traded at $375.13, with a volume of 21,803 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.09 and a 200-day moving average of $371.19.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

