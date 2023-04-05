Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.38.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $292.78 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.