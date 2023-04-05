Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $165.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,651 shares of company stock valued at $42,010,221. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

