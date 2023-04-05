Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

