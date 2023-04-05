Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

