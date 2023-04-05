Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 154,788 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 445,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 305,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

