Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

