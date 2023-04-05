Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,185 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3,436.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 145,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,971,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

