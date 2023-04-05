Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $634.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

