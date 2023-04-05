ApeCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00015027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $103.59 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

