ApeCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00015027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $103.59 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
