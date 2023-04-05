Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 889,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,507. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.