Analyzing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Airborne Wireless Network and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Hour Loop has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%.

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Hour Loop -1.54% -19.74% -6.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Hour Loop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hour Loop $95.93 million 0.73 -$1.48 million ($0.04) -49.79

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hour Loop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Airborne Wireless Network on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

