Analyzing Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60 Nextracker 0 2 12 0 2.86

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Garmin and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Garmin presently has a consensus price target of $123.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.07%. Nextracker has a consensus price target of $40.42, indicating a potential upside of 21.63%. Given Garmin’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than Nextracker.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garmin and Nextracker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.86 billion 3.94 $973.59 million $5.04 19.86 Nextracker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

Summary

Garmin beats Nextracker on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

