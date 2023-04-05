Analyzing CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A -22.40% 1.85% Shift4 Payments 3.77% 14.06% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and Shift4 Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 2.97 $75.10 million $1.08 66.11

Risk and Volatility

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 69.6% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 1 1 8 0 2.70

Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $70.73, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats CF Acquisition Corp. VIII on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

