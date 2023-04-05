Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) PT at $90.25

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.