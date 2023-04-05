Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) PT at $90.25

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.
CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Casella Waste Systems Price Performance
Shares of CWST stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.