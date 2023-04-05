Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions in a report released on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

