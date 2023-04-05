Analysts’ Downgrades for April 5th (ABBV, ACGL, AGO, ALB, APPF, ARDX, ASAZY, ASND, BE, CCRDF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 5th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $262.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $4.70 target price on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MultiChoice Group (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $123.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

