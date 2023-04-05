Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 37,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 55,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 12,853.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period.

About Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

