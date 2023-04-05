Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 646,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,274. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

