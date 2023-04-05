Amgen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.04 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market cap of $78.04 million and approximately $15,792.99 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.78941522 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

