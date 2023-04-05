AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 767,972 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Profile

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. 723,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.