AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 272,449 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $73,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

