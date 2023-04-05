AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 63,515.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $713.18. 125,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,432. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $705.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

