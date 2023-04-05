AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $64.06 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,754 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $64,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 257,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.