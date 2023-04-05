AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 285.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,302 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.13% of Shopify worth $57,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307,363. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.