AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143,038 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Target were worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.85. 793,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,249. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

