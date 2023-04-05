AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.03. 207,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,984. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

