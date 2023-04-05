American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 376,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on American Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $442.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

