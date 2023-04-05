American Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Mastercard comprises 0.2% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

MA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.04. 628,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,571. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

