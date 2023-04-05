Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.