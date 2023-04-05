AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.07. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 6,899,249 shares.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,324,340 shares of company stock worth $145,701,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

