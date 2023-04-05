Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.48. Alvarium Tiedemann shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,371 shares traded.

Alvarium Tiedemann Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Get Alvarium Tiedemann alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Yu bought 22,231 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,634.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,618.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter Yu bought 22,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,634.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,618.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 148,166 shares of company stock worth $1,409,127 in the last three months.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alvarium Tiedemann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarium Tiedemann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.