Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $64.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.84, a P/E/G ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,524 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $99,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,147.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,718 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,903. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $488,250,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after buying an additional 452,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,087,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.