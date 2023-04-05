ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Trading Down 0.5%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.60. 8,863 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

Get ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 18,383.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.