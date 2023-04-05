Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Alkermes Trading Up 1.5 %

ALKS opened at $29.10 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,734,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

