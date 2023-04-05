Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

