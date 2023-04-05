Alesco Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 184,930 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average of $182.64. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

