Alesco Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,194,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,870,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 178,859 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $929.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

