Alesco Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a market cap of $281.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

