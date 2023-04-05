Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

AGI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 506,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.10. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.74 and a 1-year high of C$17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.