Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.
AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.
AGI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 506,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.10. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.74 and a 1-year high of C$17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
