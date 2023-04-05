AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AIREA Stock Up 2.6 %
AIEA stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.48) on Wednesday. AIREA has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The stock has a market cap of £16.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,266.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.51.
AIREA Company Profile
