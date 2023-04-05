AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AIREA Stock Up 2.6 %

AIEA stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.48) on Wednesday. AIREA has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The stock has a market cap of £16.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,266.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.51.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

