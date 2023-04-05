Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.06. 7,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACDVF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
