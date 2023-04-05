Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

