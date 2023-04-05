Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2,571.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,050 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 8.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned about 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

AEM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 2,259,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

