Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVK stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,993 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

