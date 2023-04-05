Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.59 and last traded at $107.41. Approximately 31,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 91,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

