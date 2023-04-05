Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.59 and last traded at $107.41. Approximately 31,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 91,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.
Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.